Manitoba’s top doc, health minister to give live update on province’s coronavirus fight Thursday

Manitoba’s health minister and chief public officer of health will give a live update on the ongoing fight against COVID-19 on Thursday.

Dr. Brent Roussin and Cameron Friesen have called a press conference from the legislative building for 1 p.m.

The press conference comes after health officials reported the province’s 12th death from the virus Wednesday — a man, in his 60s, from the Grey health district in the Southern Health region — as well as 15 new cases.

Manitoba’s total number of lab-confirmed cases recorded since March sat at 763 as of Wednesday.

At last report, the province has six people hospitalized, with two in intensive care, while 528 people have recovered, leaving 223 active cases.

On Wednesday the province unveiled a new COVID-19 response that allows restrictions to be imposed on specific communities, business sectors, or even individual schools or restaurants.

Until now, the government has enacted rules province-wide on such things as store openings and size limits for public gatherings.

The new approach uses colour codes so that rules can be applied to specific areas where COVID-19 numbers spike.

Yellow — or “caution” — denotes the current situation, which includes caps on public gatherings of 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors.

A community or facility where the pandemic is more problematic could be designated Orange, which means “restricted,” or Red, which signifies “critical.”

Those designations carry more restrictions.

Chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin said the “critical” designation is already being applied to a personal care home in Steinbach where a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared.

Roussin said many factors will go into deciding whether to change code colours, such as the rate of positive tests, the level of community transmission and the capacity of the health-care system.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister also announced Wednesday face masks will be made mandatory for all students in Grades 4 through 12 when classes resume in September.

— With files from the Canadian Press

