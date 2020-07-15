Manitoba expands back to work subsidy program amid coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is expanding efforts to get Manitoba businesses hiring and rehiring during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Brian Pallister said Wednesday enhancements to the province’s Back to Work Manitoba program will see businesses reimbursed up to $5,000 for up to 10 new workers, to a maximum of $50,000.

The subsidy is open for the first time to not-for-profits and charities and will now reimburse half of all wages for those newly hired to Oct. 31, he added.

Until now, the Back To Work program paid businesses who hired or brought back staff up to $5,000 per employee, to a maximum of five workers, through to the end of August.

Employers that have already benefited from other provincial and federal programs are all eligible for the funding, which can be applied for on the province’s website starting Thursday.

The application deadline is Oct. 1, with a deadline to submit proof of wages set for Jan. 4, 2021.

The province also announced it is extending the deadline for its Gap Protection program until Aug. 31. Under the program businesses that are ineligible for federal support can apply for an immediate $6,000.

Pallister said the program has already doled out more than $45 million to more than 7,600 employers.

Statistics Canada reported last week that Manitoba has recorded the second-highest rebound in employment levels since the pandemic began, behind only New Brunswick.

But Pallister said Wednesday there are still more than 69,000 Manitobans looking for work.

–With files from the Canadian Press

