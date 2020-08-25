Menu

Health

Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted August 25, 2020 10:39 am
Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

There are four active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 547 Nova Scotia tests on Monday, moving the province’s total number of tests to 73,038.

Read more: N.S. woman medically exempt from wearing face masks calls for compassion

There are no people in hospital as a result of COVID-19 at this time.

There have been 1,080 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and 65 related deaths.

As of Tuesday, 1,011 people are considered to be recovered.

Read more: Possible coronavirus exposures reported at 2 locations in Truro, N.S.

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

  • Fever (including chills, sweats)
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
  • Muscle aches
  • Sneezing
  • Nasal congestion/runny nose
  • Hoarse voice
  • Diarrhea
  • Unusual fatigue
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause
