Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

There are four active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 547 Nova Scotia tests on Monday, moving the province’s total number of tests to 73,038.

There are no people in hospital as a result of COVID-19 at this time.

There have been 1,080 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and 65 related deaths.

2:37 Daughter of Northwood resident says restricted visitations not enough Daughter of Northwood resident says restricted visitations not enough

As of Tuesday, 1,011 people are considered to be recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Fever (including chills, sweats)

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause