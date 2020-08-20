Possible coronavirus exposures reported at 2 locations in Truro, N.S.

Health officials are asking anyone who visited two locations in Truro, N.S., this month to watch themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.
Nova Scotia Public Health announced in a statement Thursday that possible coronovirus exposures happened at the following locations:
- Murphy’s Fish and Chips, 88 Esplanade St., on Aug. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m.
- 102 (Colchester) Wing Royal Canadian Air Force Association, 22 Cottage St., on Aug. 15 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Officials say it is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at the locations on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including 14 days after.
Trending Stories
Anyone who develops symptoms is urged to seek testing and self-isolate immediately.
COVID-19 symptoms include:
- Fever (chills, sweats, etc.)
- Cough (new or worsening)
- Sore throat
- Headache
- Shortness of breath
- Muscle aches
- Sneezing
- Nasal congestion or runny nose
- Hoarse voice
- Diarrhea
- Unusual fatigue
- Loss of sense of smell or taste
- Red, purple or blueish lesions, on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause
Public Health also said it is directly contacting anyone who’s known to be a close contact of the person(s) confirmed to have COVID-19.
List of potential COVID-19 exposures grows in N.S.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments