Possible coronavirus exposures reported at 2 locations in Truro, N.S.

Health officials are asking anyone who visited two locations in Truro, N.S., this month to watch themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

Nova Scotia Public Health announced in a statement Thursday that possible coronovirus exposures happened at the following locations:

Murphy’s Fish and Chips, 88 Esplanade St., on Aug. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m.

102 (Colchester) Wing Royal Canadian Air Force Association, 22 Cottage St., on Aug. 15 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Officials say it is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at the locations on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including 14 days after.

Anyone who develops symptoms is urged to seek testing and self-isolate immediately.

COVID-19 symptoms include:

Fever (chills, sweats, etc.)

Cough (new or worsening)

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion or runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions, on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

Public Health also said it is directly contacting anyone who’s known to be a close contact of the person(s) confirmed to have COVID-19.

