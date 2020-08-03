Menu

Education

Officials advise of potential coronavirus exposure on Chebucto Road playground

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted August 3, 2020 11:12 am
Province health officials warn residents of a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Maritime Muslim Academy playground on July 31.
Province health officials warn residents of a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Maritime Muslim Academy playground on July 31. Elizabeth McSheffrey

Provincial health officials warn residents of a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Maritime Muslim Academy playground at 6225 Chebucto Rd. in Halifax on July 31.

Nova Scotia Health (NSH) says the potential exposure would have been between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Friday.

This is related to an individual who may have been asymptomatic before, or had not noticed mild symptoms, says a news release.

N.S. health officials warn of potential COVID-19 exposure on July 12 flight from Toronto

NSH advises anyone who may have been exposed may develop COVID-19 symptoms up to and including Aug. 16.

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

  • Fever (including chills, sweats)
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
  • Muscle aches
  • Sneezing
  • Nasal congestion/runny nose
  • Hoarse voice
  • Diarrhea
  • Unusual fatigue
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause
