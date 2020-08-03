Officials advise of potential coronavirus exposure on Chebucto Road playground

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial health officials warn residents of a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Maritime Muslim Academy playground at 6225 Chebucto Rd. in Halifax on July 31.

Nova Scotia Health (NSH) says the potential exposure would have been between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Friday.

This is related to an individual who may have been asymptomatic before, or had not noticed mild symptoms, says a news release.

NSH advises anyone who may have been exposed may develop COVID-19 symptoms up to and including Aug. 16.

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

Fever (including chills, sweats)

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause