Officials advise of potential coronavirus exposure on Chebucto Road playground

Provincial health officials warn residents of a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Maritime Muslim Academy playground at 6225 Chebucto Rd. in Halifax on July 31.
Nova Scotia Health (NSH) says the potential exposure would have been between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Friday.
This is related to an individual who may have been asymptomatic before, or had not noticed mild symptoms, says a news release.
NSH advises anyone who may have been exposed may develop COVID-19 symptoms up to and including Aug. 16.
Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:
- Fever (including chills, sweats)
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough
- Sore throat
- Headache
- Shortness of breath
- Muscle aches
- Sneezing
- Nasal congestion/runny nose
- Hoarse voice
- Diarrhea
- Unusual fatigue
- Loss of sense of smell or taste
- Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause
