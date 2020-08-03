Menu

Canada

N.S. health officials warn of potential COVID-19 exposure on July 12 flight from Toronto

By Karla Renic Global News
Nova Scotia Health (NSH) is advising of a potential exposure to coronavirus on a West Jet flight that departed Toronto at 9:45 p.m. and landed in Halifax just after midnight on July 13.
Nova Scotia Health (NSH) is advising of a potential exposure to coronavirus on a West Jet flight that departed Toronto at 9:45 p.m. and landed in Halifax just after midnight on July 13. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Nova Scotia Health (NSH) is advising of potential exposure to coronavirus on a West Jet flight from Toronto to Halifax on July 12.

Flight WS 254 departed Toronto at 9:45 p.m. and landed in Halifax just after midnight on July 13, officials say.

NSH is contacting anyone known to be a close contact of the persons confirmed to have COVID-19, says a news release.

“It is expected that the exposure period has ended, however, this alert is being sent out with an abundance of caution,” it says.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 2 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

NSH also says that while the exposure period is expected to be over, anyone who has experienced symptoms between July 12 and July 27 is advised to get tested for coronavirus.

The release says those on the flight should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, including:

  • Fever (chills, sweats, etc.)
  • Cough (new or worsening)
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
  • Muscle aches
  • Sneezing
  • Nasal congestion or runny nose
  • Hoarse voice
  • Diarrhea
  • Unusual fatigue
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Red, purple or blueish lesions, on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

Editor’s note: This article was updated Aug. 3, at 11:35 a.m. to include the flight number,  WS 254, which it did not previously include. 

