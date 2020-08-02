Nova Scotia reports 2 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials are reporting two new active cases of coronavirus in the province on Sunday.

There are now four active cases in Nova Scotia.

The new cases are related to travel outside of Canada, and the individuals have been self-isolating as required, according to the province.

Officials say one of the new cases is related to the two cases reported on Friday.

To date, Nova Scotia has completed 64,184 negative test results and confirmed 1,071 positive COVID-19 cases.

There have been 64 deaths in the province related to COVID-19 complications.

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

Fever (including chills, sweats)

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

Anyone who has travelled outside of Atlantic Canada is required by the province to self-isolate for 14 days.

The Atlantic bubble, allowing inter-provincial travel without self-isolation, remains operational.

