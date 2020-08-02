Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Nova Scotia reports 2 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted August 2, 2020 11:52 am
A Nova Scotia flag on the Halifax waterfront on July 6, 2020.
A Nova Scotia flag on the Halifax waterfront on July 6, 2020. Alexander Quon/Global News

Nova Scotia health officials are reporting two new active cases of coronavirus in the province on Sunday.

There are now four active cases in Nova Scotia.

The new cases are related to travel outside of Canada, and the individuals have been self-isolating as required, according to the province.

Officials say one of the new cases is related to the two cases reported on Friday.

Nova Scotia reports two new cases of coronavirus Friday, ending caseless streak

To date, Nova Scotia has completed 64,184 negative test results and confirmed 1,071 positive COVID-19 cases.

There have been 64 deaths in the province related to COVID-19 complications.

N.S. parents worry bursting Atlantic bubble will impact school reopening
N.S. parents worry bursting Atlantic bubble will impact school reopening

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

  • Fever (including chills, sweats)
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
  • Muscle aches
  • Sneezing
  • Nasal congestion/runny nose
  • Hoarse voice
  • Diarrhea
  • Unusual fatigue
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

Anyone who has travelled outside of Atlantic Canada is required by the province to self-isolate for 14 days.

The Atlantic bubble, allowing inter-provincial travel without self-isolation, remains operational.

Story continues below advertisement

 

CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaPandemicNSPublic healthatlantic bubbleNew CasesActive Cases
