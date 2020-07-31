Nova Scotia reports two new cases of coronavirus Friday, ending caseless streak

Send this page to someone via email

The streak of days with no new novel coronavirus cases in Nova Scotia has come to an end.

On Friday, the province announced two new cases of the virus, both of which are related to Nova Scotians who travelled outside Canada.

The individuals have been self-isolating since they returned to the province, health officials said in a press release.

Both cases are located in the central zone.

Friday is also the first day of the province’s new mandatory masking order in public buildings.

The new cases push Nova Scotia’s case total to 1,069.

Nova Scotia health officials say the two new cases are the only active cases they have detected in the province.

As of Friday, 1,003 cases are considered to be resolved and 64 people died from the virus.

There are no individuals in hospital as a result of COVID-19 at this time.

The QEII testing lab completed 456 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday and remains operating 24 hours a day.

Individuals with the virus have ranged in age from under 10 to over 90.

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

Fever (including chills, sweats)

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.