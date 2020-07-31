Nova Scotia premier, chief medical officer to provide briefing Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s premier is set to provide a briefing on Friday as the province marks the first day of a new rule around the mandatory use of masks in public buildings.

When the mandatory masking rule was announced last week by Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, the premier called the move “the added protection we are going to require as we open ourselves up to the rest of the country.”

After a cabinet meeting Thursday, the premier said he had no date when Nova Scotia would open to provinces outside the Atlantic Bubble. That hasn’t stopped speculation about the impending opening of the province.

Details about the briefing were not made available and the province remains tight-lipped on what is planned for Friday.

The press conference is set to begin at 12 p.m. AT.

The province says 1,003 cases are now considered resolved and as of Friday there are only two active cases in the province.

There have also been 64 COVID-19. related deaths in Nova Scotia.