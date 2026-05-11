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Health

Province spending $17M, adding 26 new ICU beds in Saskatoon hospital

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2026 3:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Overloaded hallways at Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital'
Overloaded hallways at Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital
RELATED: Overloaded hallways at Saskatoon's Royal University Hospital – Oct 1, 2025
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Saskatchewan is expanding the critical care ward in its largest hospital, but the union representing nurses wants to know who will be staffing.

Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said Monday that another seven beds will be added over two years to the adult intensive care unit at Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital.

The cost will be $17 million and it will bring the new total to 26 beds.

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Bryce Boynton, the head of the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses, said while it welcomes investments, they need to come with people.

“Intensive care is a highly specialized area that depends on safe staffing and one-to-one nursing care,” Boynton said in a statement.

“To date, (the union) has not been made aware of corresponding additions to ICU nursing staff to support this expansion, raising important questions about how these new beds will be safely staffed.”

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Cockrill acknowledged it is a challenge to open new beds given the struggle to find staff. He said they are working on finding more people, and said more staff has a broad ripple effect on reducing overall worker stress and burnout.

“As there’s more folks on the team, that reduces the need for overtime or contract staff,” Cockrill said.

The province has already expanded intensive care units at other large hospitals since the COVID-19 pandemic.

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