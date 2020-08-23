Menu

Canada

305 homes on evacuation alert due to wildfire in Slocan Valley

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 23, 2020 1:48 pm
The Talbot Creek wildfire is burning about 30 kilometres north of Castlegar.
The Talbot Creek wildfire is burning about 30 kilometres north of Castlegar. BC Wildfire Service

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has issued an evacuation alert for 305 homes in the Slocan Valley, due to the nearby Talbot Creek wildfire.

The lightning-caused fire was first spotted last Monday, and has grown to about 200 hectrares in size.

Read more: B.C. wildfire map 2020: Current location of wildfires burning around the province

The BC Wildfire Service says it is located about 3.5 km northwest of Highway 6, and about 30 km north of Castlegar.

It is also highly visible to Slocan Valley residents.

The evacuation alert, which was issued Saturday night, applies to homes in Lebadho, Little Slocan, Passmore and Vallican.

Residents are being told to be prepared to leave their homes on short notice, including having an emergency kit and plans for their pets or livestock.

“We’re seeing temperatures, conditions persisting. So hot,” said fire information officer Erika Berg.

“The current objective for crews is to establish those control lines with the assistance of heavy equipment.”

Read more: Christie Mountain wildfire: Blaze grew an estimated 35 hectares, says BC Wildfire Service

As of Sunday, there were 74 firefighters on scene, along with six helicopters and seven pieces of heavy equipment.

There are no restrictions on recreation in the Slocan River, but residents are being warned to be aware that helicopters are bucketing in the area.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
