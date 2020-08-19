B.C. wildfire map 2020: Current location of wildfires burning around the province

Send this page to someone via email

Wildfire season has officially ramped up in B.C. with more than 100 wildfires sparked in the past week.

There are currently 523 fires burning in the province, with the majority in the Southeast Fire Centre in the Kootenay region.

There are two wildfires of note, which means they are very visible or pose a threat to public safety.

To see the location of the current wildfires around B.C., click the map below.

Wildfires of note

Christie Mountain

This wildfire is burning six kilometres north of Okanagan Falls on the east side of Skaha Lake in Penticton, B.C.

It is an estimated 1,000 hectares in size and zero-per-cent contained.

Evacuation alerts have been issued for 3,669 properties.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen also issued an evacuation order for 319 properties in the area on Tuesday.

Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park is also under an evacuation alert.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said the fire is in difficult rocky sloped terrain, making it difficult for ground crews.

Winds picked up in the area overnight and caused the flames to spread in some areas, officials said.

Twenty-one firefighters are on the ground with air tankers and helicopters dropping water from the air.

Solomon Mountain

The Solomon Mountain wildfire is burning four kilometres north of Beaverdell along Highway 33 south of Kelowna.

It’s an estimated 17.5 hectares in size and believed to have been caused by lightning.

More than 100 people are on evacuation alert and should be ready to leave their homes at a moment’s notice.

Crews are on scene, along with aerial and heavy equipment and the local fire department.

