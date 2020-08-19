Menu

Environment

B.C. wildfire map 2020: Current location of wildfires burning around the province

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 19, 2020 1:56 pm
Christie Mountain wildfire forces evacuation alerts, orders near Penticton
The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen provides an update on evacuation efforts, as well as how different evacuation centres will look due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wildfire season has officially ramped up in B.C. with more than 100 wildfires sparked in the past week.

There are currently 523 fires burning in the province, with the majority in the Southeast Fire Centre in the Kootenay region.

There are two wildfires of note, which means they are very visible or pose a threat to public safety.

To see the location of the current wildfires around B.C., click the map below.

Wildfires of note

Christie Mountain

This wildfire is burning six kilometres north of Okanagan Falls on the east side of Skaha Lake in Penticton, B.C.

It is an estimated 1,000 hectares in size and zero-per-cent contained.

Evacuation alerts have been issued for 3,669 properties.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen also issued an evacuation order for 319 properties in the area on Tuesday.

Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park is also under an evacuation alert.

Video of Christie Mountain wildfire at night

Read more: South Okanagan wildfire estimated at 1,000 hectares; evacuation alert issued for 3,600 properties

The B.C. Wildfire Service said the fire is in difficult rocky sloped terrain, making it difficult for ground crews.

Winds picked up in the area overnight and caused the flames to spread in some areas, officials said.

Twenty-one firefighters are on the ground with air tankers and helicopters dropping water from the air.

More than 300 properties evacuated because of Christie Mountain wildfire near Okanagan Falls

Read more: Photos and videos show scale of Christie Mountain wildfire in B.C.’s South Okanagan

Solomon Mountain

The Solomon Mountain wildfire is burning four kilometres north of Beaverdell along Highway 33 south of Kelowna.

It’s an estimated 17.5 hectares in size and believed to have been caused by lightning.

More than 100 people are on evacuation alert and should be ready to leave their homes at a moment’s notice.

Crews are on scene, along with aerial and heavy equipment and the local fire department.

Read more: Solomon Mountain wildfire east of Penticton, B.C., prompts evacuation alert

Lightning storm sparks wildfires on Vancouver Island
