Fire

Campfire ban lifted in southeastern B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 26, 2024 5:01 pm
1 min read
A campfire at Golden Ears Park, British Columbia. View image in full screen
A campfire at Golden Ears Park, British Columbia. Global News
Officials have lifted a campfire ban in British Columbia’s southeast, amid a protracted stretch of cooler, wetter weather.

The lifting of the ban means people will once again be allowed to have fires, so long as they’re no larger than half a metre high or wide.

Any fire larger than that is considered a Category 2 or Category 3 fire, and remains banned.

Weather helping spare communities worst of B.C. wildfire, drought
The use of items such as fireworks and sky lanterns also remains prohibited.

The move comes after officials lifted a campfire ban in the Cariboo region last Friday. Campfires are also permitted in the Prince George Fire Centre.

Campfires remain banned in the Kamloops Fire Centre and most parts of the Coastal and Northwest fire centres.

