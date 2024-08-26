Campfire ban lifted in southeastern B.C.

See more sharing options

Officials have lifted a campfire ban in British Columbia’s southeast, amid a protracted stretch of cooler, wetter weather.

The lifting of the ban means people will once again be allowed to have fires, so long as they’re no larger than half a metre high or wide.

Any fire larger than that is considered a Category 2 or Category 3 fire, and remains banned.

The use of items such as fireworks and sky lanterns also remains prohibited.

The move comes after officials lifted a campfire ban in the Cariboo region last Friday. Campfires are also permitted in the Prince George Fire Centre.

Campfires remain banned in the Kamloops Fire Centre and most parts of the Coastal and Northwest fire centres.