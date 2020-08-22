Christie Mountain wildfire: Blaze grew an estimated 35 hectares, says BC Wildfire Service

Send this page to someone via email

Beautiful blue skies, and some wildfire smoke, are floating above the South Okanagan on Saturday morning.

For some residents in Penticton, fears of being forced from their homes because of the Christie Mountain wildfire have eased, but not by much.

On Friday, evacuation tension was high, as the forecast called for afternoon winds

That caused fear the 2,000-hectare fire could grow and turn an evacuation alert for nearly 3,800 properties turning into an evacuation order.

The BC Wildfire Service said while wind gusts from the south did buffet the blaze, fire activity did not significantly increase.

Further, BC Wildfire said approximately one millimeter of rain fell on the fire Friday.

“The size that has been reported has always been an estimate, since it has been difficult to track this fire from the ground due to terrain,” said the BC Wildfire service.

“There has been minimal fire activity over the last 24 hours, and as a result, the estimated growth is approximately 35 hectares. We are working to get a more accurate track this morning and an official size will be updated at that point.”

However, northwest winds are forecast for Saturday.

But in what could be good news, Penticton’s fire chief says they were able to send the majority of the out-of-town units back to their communities, and are feeling confident the fire will stay out of the city.

On Saturday morning, there were 200 firefighters on scene, along with 16 helicopters.

“They will continue to build upon their progress on the southwest flank of the fire, strengthening control lines for values protection with support from 16 helicopters and six water tenders,” said the BC Wildfire Service.

“Crews will continue to reinforce control lines at Skaha Bluff Provincial Park and look for small burnout opportunities. They made great progress on the southwest flank of the fire building and strengthening control lines for values protection.”

It said 40 firefighters worked on site overnight, with support from multiple fire departments and structure protection personnel.

“An increased amount of structural protection teams will remain stationed throughout the community to perform assessments and proactively triage infrastructure,” said the agency.

“This action is a precautionary measure to mitigate risk to homes in the area ahead of an approaching weather system that may cause challenging fire behaviour.”

A press conference regarding the fire will be held on Saturday at noon.

Environment Canada is projecting mainly sunny skies for the next week, with highs ranging between 25 C and 30 C, along with overnight lows of 9-13 C.

The two exceptions are Monday and Friday, where the forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud.

