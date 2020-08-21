Cambridge man charged in child pornography investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police say a Cambridge man has been charged in connection to a child pornography investigation that started in July.

According to a news release, investigators received a tip from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre that someone was uploading child pornography to a social media account.

Waterloo police carried a search warrant at a home in Cambridge on Wednesday and seized a number of electronic devices.

A 22-year-old man was arrested after investigators found child pornography on the devices, police said.

They also added that evidence was found on the devices related to the accused luring two minors who live in the United States.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of luring a child.

He was not identified by Waterloo Regional Police.

Investigators said they are working with law enforcement in the U.S. to identify the two minors and make sure they are safe.

0:34 Tow truck driver fends off pair of thieves in Kitchener compound Tow truck driver fends off pair of thieves in Kitchener compound