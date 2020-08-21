Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Cambridge man charged in child pornography investigation

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 21, 2020 3:52 pm
Waterloo Regional Police have laid child pornography charges against a Cambridge man.
Waterloo Regional Police have laid child pornography charges against a Cambridge man. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a Cambridge man has been charged in connection to a child pornography investigation that started in July.

According to a news release, investigators received a tip from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre that someone was uploading child pornography to a social media account.

Read more: Erin, Ont., man charged in child sex abuse investigation

Waterloo police carried a search warrant at a home in Cambridge on Wednesday and seized a number of electronic devices.

A 22-year-old man was arrested after investigators found child pornography on the devices, police said.

They also added that evidence was found on the devices related to the accused luring two minors who live in the United States.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The suspect has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of luring a child.

Read more: 8 people from Kitchener, Listowel arrested after Waterloo police raid

He was not identified by Waterloo Regional Police.

Investigators said they are working with law enforcement in the U.S. to identify the two minors and make sure they are safe.

Tow truck driver fends off pair of thieves in Kitchener compound
Tow truck driver fends off pair of thieves in Kitchener compound
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceChild PornographyCambridgeChild LuringCambridge crimeWaterloo child pornographyCambridge child pornographychild luring cambridgeWaterloo police United States
Flyers
More weekly flyers