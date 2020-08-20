Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

8 people from Kitchener, Listowel arrested after Waterloo police raid

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 20, 2020 2:50 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say seven people from Kitchener and one from Listowel have been arrested and four motor vehicles have been recovered as a result of a week-long investigation into break-ins.

Police say a raid was conducted at a home on Guelph Street in Kitchener where the arrests were made.

Read more: Watch: Tow truck driver fends off pair of thieves at Kitchener compound

They say the vehicles were being used in other break-ins.

In addition to the motor vehicles, police also seized suspected stolen motor vehicle keys, business keys and two garage door openers during the search. In total, they found more than 40 keys which are suspected to belong to businesses in Waterloo Region.

Police say investigators are still working to identify the businesses or locations that they came from.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Officers also found government-issued identification and bank cards.

Read more: Another Waterloo police officer arrested for off-duty incident

In all, four men and four women were arrested with seven of the eight facing charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

In addition, a 30-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were charged with break, enter and commit theft while a 28-year-old man has been charged with possession of stolen government identification and possession of stolen credit cards.

The lone woman not facing a stolen property charge was arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants.

Commercial break-and-enters spike in Vancouver during COVID-19 crisis
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeKitchener CrimeKitchener arrestsKitchener raidGuelph Street KitchenerKitchener stolen cars
Flyers
More weekly flyers