8 people from Kitchener, Listowel arrested after Waterloo police raid

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say seven people from Kitchener and one from Listowel have been arrested and four motor vehicles have been recovered as a result of a week-long investigation into break-ins.

Police say a raid was conducted at a home on Guelph Street in Kitchener where the arrests were made.

They say the vehicles were being used in other break-ins.

In addition to the motor vehicles, police also seized suspected stolen motor vehicle keys, business keys and two garage door openers during the search. In total, they found more than 40 keys which are suspected to belong to businesses in Waterloo Region.

Police say investigators are still working to identify the businesses or locations that they came from.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers also found government-issued identification and bank cards.

In all, four men and four women were arrested with seven of the eight facing charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

In addition, a 30-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were charged with break, enter and commit theft while a 28-year-old man has been charged with possession of stolen government identification and possession of stolen credit cards.

The lone woman not facing a stolen property charge was arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants.