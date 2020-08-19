Menu

Crime

Another Waterloo police officer arrested for off-duty incident

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
For the second time this month, a Waterloo Regional Police officer has been arrested.
For the second time this month, a Waterloo Regional Police officer has been arrested. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

For the second time this month, a Waterloo Regional Police officer has been charged in connection with an off-duty incident.

Waterloo Regional Police say a veteran member of the force who is a special constable in court services was arrested on Saturday and has been charged with mischief — interfering with property.

Read more: Waterloo officer faces charges in connection to Hamilton, Kitchener incidents

The arrest was made after Guelph police investigated an incident that occurred earlier this month in Kitchener.

Trending Stories

They say the officer will not be named to protect the identity of the victim.

Police say the officer has been placed on administrative leave while a review is being conducted.

On Aug. 10, Waterloo police announced that another officer had been arrested following an investigation into incidents that had occurred in Hamilton and Kitchener.

Read more: Waterloo police officer charged with assault after ‘interaction’ at detention unit: SIU

In that case, a second-year officer was charged with assault after an investigation by Hamilton police.

Again, police said the officer’s name was not being named in an effort to protect the victim.

