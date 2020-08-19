Watch: Tow truck driver fends off pair of thieves at Kitchener compound

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police have released a video of a tow truck driver who fended off two suspects during an attempted robbery in Kitchener on Monday morning.

Police say the incident occurred at Active Towing on Victoria Street during the early morning hours.

In the video, a man appears to be watching the gate as a tow truck drives past.

A different angle then appears to show the man chasing the suspects around the compound before being allegedly attacked by the pair.

Police say the victim suffered minor injuries after being hit in the hand by bolt-cutters.

Story continues below advertisement

They are describing the men as being white and in their mid-20s to mid-30s.

They are asking witnesses to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

1:47 Police say man killed by IED in Kitchener detonated the bomb Police say man killed by IED in Kitchener detonated the bomb