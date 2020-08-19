Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Watch: Tow truck driver fends off pair of thieves at Kitchener compound

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Tow truck fends off pair of thieves in Kitchener compound
WATCH: Tow truck driver fends off pair of thieves in Kitchener compound.

Waterloo Regional Police have released a video of a tow truck driver who fended off two suspects during an attempted robbery in Kitchener on Monday morning.

Police say the incident occurred at Active Towing on Victoria Street during the early morning hours.

In the video, a man appears to be watching the gate as a tow truck drives past.

Read more: Another Waterloo police officer arrested for off-duty incident

A different angle then appears to show the man chasing the suspects around the compound before being allegedly attacked by the pair.

Trending Stories

Police say the victim suffered minor injuries after being hit in the hand by bolt-cutters.

Read more: Fire, not IED, led to fatal explosion in front of Kitchener courthouse: police

Story continues below advertisement

They are describing the men as being white and in their mid-20s to mid-30s.

They are asking witnesses to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

Police say man killed by IED in Kitchener detonated the bomb
Police say man killed by IED in Kitchener detonated the bomb
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeKitchener Crimekitchener robberyVictoria Street KitchenerActive towingActive towing kitchenerKitchener tow truckKitchener tow truck driver foils robberyKitchener towing compound robbery
Flyers
More weekly flyers