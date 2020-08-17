Fire, not IED, led to fatal explosion in front of Kitchener courthouse: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police now say Friday’s fatal explosion in front of the Kitchener courthouse was the result of an incendiary device that was ignited within the vehicle.

They say the fire was intentionally set and no other suspects are being sought.

On Friday, police said an improvised explosive device may have been involved but further investigation by the Kitchener Fire Department, Office of Fire Marshal, Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Peel Regional Police discovered the true cause.

On Friday morning, emergency crews were dispatched to Duke Street between Frederick and Scott streets at around 10:30 a.m. for a reported car fire.

Police had also received reports that people had heard an explosion.

Later in the afternoon, police announced they had found a man’s body inside the vehicle.

At around 5 p.m., police announced that officers were at homes on Hearthwood Drive and Grand Flats Trail in Kitchener with the Peel Regional Police Explosives Disposal Unit “to ensure the safety of these residences.”

The residents were connected to the person inside the vehicle.

Before 8 p.m., officers said the homes were cleared.

Police have not provided any more details as to why the fire occurred nor did they provide any more details about the dead man.