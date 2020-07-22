Erin, Ont., man charged in child sex abuse investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say a 60-year-old man has been charged in connection to a child sexual abuse investigation that goes back over a decade.

Police launched their investigation earlier this month into allegations regarding incidents in Erin, Ont., and Centre Wellington, Ont., between 2007 and 2014.

OPP said the accused and the victim, who was a minor at the time, knew each other.

Steven Brook of Erin, Ont., faces several charges, including sexual assault on a person under 16, possession of child pornography and making explicit material available to a person under 14.

He’s also charged with counselling suicide, which the Criminal Code of Canada defines as encouraging or helping someone take their own life.

OPP confirmed that the victim is alive and the charge can be laid even if the victim does not take their own life.

Brook will make a court appearance on Sept. 29.

Anyone who has information about the investigation is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police are also reminding victims of sexual assault that there is support available through Victim Services of Wellington County. They can be reached at 519-824-1212 ext. 7304.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

Are you or someone you know experiencing abuse? Visit the Department of Justice’s Victim Services Directory for a list of support services in your area.

Women, trans and non-binary people can find an additional list of resources here.