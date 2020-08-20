Coronavirus: Canada adds 383 new cases, 5 deaths on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Canada added 383 new cases of the novel coronavirus to its total on Thursday, along with five more deaths, although one from Quebec is from an unknown date.

There are now 123,816 cases total in the country — 4,570 of which are active — and 9,054 deaths total.

Alberta added the most new cases on Thursday at 103, bringing its total number of active cases to 1,084 and 12,604 total cases. Out of those, 11,292 have recovered.

The province also reported one new death to give it 228 deaths total.

Forty-three Albertans infected with the novel coronavirus are being treated in hospitals, with 12 of them in ICUs.

In British Columbia, a sombre milestone was reached Thursday as the province reported its 200th death from COVID-19 after adding two more deaths in the last 24 hours.

The province also reported 80 new cases of the virus. It now has 780 active cases total and 2,574 people remain in self-isolation. New cases remain driven by younger adults, a public health official noted.

Nearly 80 per cent of B.C.’s total 4,825 COVID-19 cases have recovered.

In Saskatchewan, the provincial government said active cases have dropped to the lowest point in more than four weeks as it reached 148 active cases. Four new cases have brought the province’s total to 1,590.

There have been 22 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan thus far.

Manitoba reported 33 new cases, 17 of which are in the Prarie Mountain Health region. There are 95 active cases total in the area, which include 66 employees at the Maple Leaf pork processing plant in the western Manitoba city.

Manitoba’s total number of lab-confirmed cases recorded since March rose to 796 with the cases identified Thursday, with 247 of them active. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 12.

Ontario reported 76 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, however, there was an issue with the province’s data system which left 11 public health units out of its tally.

The provincial total now stands at 41,048 cumulative cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,793 as one new death was reported.

Meanwhile, 37,291 patients in Ontario have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 90 per cent of known cases.

Quebec saw an uptick in new novel coronavirus cases Thursday after reporting 86 infections, bringing the total to 61,402.

One additional death was recorded, but it did not occur in the last 24 hours.

To date, Quebec remains the hardest hit by the pandemic. The health crisis has killed 5,730 people in the province since March.

The number of patients in hospital remained unchanged Thursday at 146. Of them, 25 people are in intensive care, a decrease of one from the previous day.

In the Maritimes, New Brunswick saw no new cases added to its current six cases and no new deaths. The province says no New Brunswickers are currently in hospital due to the virus.

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of the novel coronavirus in the province on Thursday and no new deaths. There are now six active cases in Nova Scotia, with one person in hospital.

PEI, Newfoundland and Labrador and the territories did not report any new cases or deaths.

There have been 22,526,192 cases worldwide and 790,262 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has 5,567,955 cases and 174,104 deaths.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues, Karla Renic, Kalina Laframboise, Alexander Quon, Simon Little, Thomas Piller, Shane Gibson