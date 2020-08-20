New Brunswick reports no new COVID-19 cases and six recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials are reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday.

There are currently six active cases and the province has reported six recoveries since Wednesday.

In total, there have been 186 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick and 178 recoveries.

There have been two deaths, both in the Campbellton region.

The province says no New Brunswickers are currently in hospital due to the virus.

On Monday, physical distancing regulations in public areas with seating, such as theatres or arenas, have been lowered to a minimum of one metre with the continuous use of masks.

Health officials still recommend good handwashing practices, sanitizing touched surfaces, and wearing non-medical masks in public indoor spaces.