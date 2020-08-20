Menu

Health

New Brunswick reports no new COVID-19 cases and six recoveries

By Karla Renic Global News
Reaction to an election being called amid COVID-19 mixed among New Brunswickers
New Brunswickers have had more than 24 hours to think about how they feel about an election being called in the midst of the pandemic. Global’s Shelley Steeves found out the reaction is mixed.

New Brunswick health officials are reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday.

There are currently six active cases and the province has reported six recoveries since Wednesday.

Read more: New Brunswick declares salmonella outbreak after 13 confirmed cases, 2 under investigation

In total, there have been 186 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick and 178 recoveries.

There have been two deaths, both in the Campbellton region.

The province says no New Brunswickers are currently in hospital due to the virus.

Read more: New Brunswick reports no new COVID-19 cases; updates rules on social distancing

On Monday, physical distancing regulations in public areas with seating, such as theatres or arenas, have been lowered to a minimum of one metre with the continuous use of masks.

Health officials still recommend good handwashing practices, sanitizing touched surfaces, and wearing non-medical masks in public indoor spaces.

CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickPandemicPublic healthCOVID-19 New BrunswickRecoveryN.B.atlantic bubble
