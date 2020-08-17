New Brunswick reports no new COVID-19 cases; updates rules on social distancing

Send this page to someone via email

The province is reporting no new cases of coronavirus on Monday and 15 active cases remain.

Officials also said that effective Monday, physical distancing regulations in public areas with seating, such as theatres or arenas, are lowered to a minimum of one metre with the continuous use of masks.

Yet the province says food and drinks cannot be consumed when people are seated at that distance. If people do want to eat or drink, a distance of two metres would be required.

Health officials still recommend good handwashing practices, sanitizing touched surfaces, and wearing non-medical masks in public indoor spaces.

To date, the province has confirmed 186 cases of COVID-19 and has completed 56,960 tests.

There have been 169 recoveries and two deaths, both in the Campbellton region.

There are no COVID-19 patients in the hospital, according to the province.