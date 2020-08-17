Menu

Canada

New Brunswick reports no new COVID-19 cases; updates rules on social distancing

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted August 17, 2020 12:44 pm
A New Brunswick logo is shown during a press conference in Fredericton, New Brunswick on Monday February 17, 2020.
A New Brunswick logo is shown during a press conference in Fredericton, New Brunswick on Monday February 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

The province is reporting no new cases of coronavirus on Monday and 15 active cases remain.

Officials also said that effective Monday, physical distancing regulations in public areas with seating, such as theatres or arenas, are lowered to a minimum of one metre with the continuous use of masks.

Yet the province says food and drinks cannot be consumed when people are seated at that distance. If people do want to eat or drink, a distance of two metres would be required.

Health officials still recommend good handwashing practices, sanitizing touched surfaces, and wearing non-medical masks in public indoor spaces.

New Brunswick teachers up to deal with challenge of COVID-19, says union
New Brunswick teachers up to deal with challenge of COVID-19, says union

To date, the province has confirmed 186 cases of COVID-19 and has completed 56,960 tests.

There have been 169 recoveries and two deaths, both in the Campbellton region.

There are no COVID-19 patients in the hospital, according to the province.

