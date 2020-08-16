New Brunswick reports 15 active cases of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The province identified two new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday and reports 15 active cases in total.

To date, the province has completed 56,766 tests for the virus and identified 186 confirmed cases.

New Brunswick reports 169 recoveries and two deaths as a result of COVID-19.

There are no COVID-19 patients in the hospital, according to the province.

The province said on Saturday Public Health has identified that two recent confirmed cases, who were international travellers, might have been infectious while travelling on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight AC-891 – Rome to Toronto on Aug. 3, 2020

Air Canada Flight AC-8910 – Toronto to Moncton on Aug. 4, 2020

Individuals who were on these flights are asked to self-monitor for 14 days after the flight for symptoms. Should symptoms develop, people are advised to self-isolate and call 811.

The Atlantic bubble remains operational. New Brunswick reports 248, or just over 2 per cent, vehicles attempting to enter the province on Saturday have been rejected.

