Saskatchewan sees lowest active coronavirus cases in almost a month

According to the Saskatchewan government’s update on new coronavirus cases in the province Thursday, active cases have dropped to the lowest point in more than four weeks.

There are currently 149 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

Active cases haven’t been this low since July 21, with 142. The highest reported number for Saskatchewan was 322 on July 29.

Health officials also said there were four new cases in Thursday’s update, with the overall total for the province growing to 1,590 since the first case was reported in March.

Three of the new cases are located in the south-central zone while the other is in the Saskatoon zone, according to a press release.

Health officials said investigations completed thus far have found that 99 of the active cases are in “communal living settings.”

All five people are in hospital in Saskatoon — one is receiving inpatient care and four are in intensive care.

Nine more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,419.

There have been 22 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan thus far.

Health officials said 1,443 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan on Wednesday.

To date, nearly 126,625 tests have been carried out in the province.

