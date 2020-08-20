Masks will be required to ride transit in Regina says city

Send this page to someone via email

Face masks or face coverings will be required on Regina Transit starting on Friday, announced the city.

The new rule comes as the city is increasing service routes and ridership.

“As bus capacity increases, physical distancing will be difficult; therefore passengers will be required to wear a face mask or covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said the City of Regina in a press release on Thursday.

There is no official bylaw that mandates masks on buses, so riders who do not have one will still be allowed to board the bus, the city said.

However, Regina Mayor Michael Fougere has hinted a mask bylaw will be coming to council later this month. He has encouraged residents to wear masks when in public and when riding on public transit to prepare for when a bylaw does get passed. Additionally, masks will be provided to passengers who board the bus.

Starting Friday, bus capacity will increase to full-seated loads which will allow up to 37 people on the bus and seven on a paratransit bus. The city said this will make physical distancing difficult.

For months, city buses have allowed a maximum of 15 passengers to account for physical distancing. With schools reopening in September, the city said they are expecting to see an increase in ridership.

“Passengers can wear non-medical cloth face masks, including alternative coverings like a bandana, in two layers wrapped around the mouth and nose,” the city said.

“Exemptions will be in place for children under five years of age, persons with medical conditions, or those who cannot place or remove masks without assistance.”

