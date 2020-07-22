‘Please wear a mask’: Saskatchewan Medical Association calls for increased vigilance

Send this page to someone via email

To mask or not to mask? The answer to that question is pretty clear to a large group of Saskatchewan doctors.

In a recent op-ed, the Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) said when physical distancing isn’t possible, people should wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“On behalf of the physicians of Saskatchewan, I am calling on you to increase your defence against this virus,” SMA president Dr. Barb Konstantynowicz wrote.

Konstantynowicz calls on people to abide by the same rules that have been in place since the start of the pandemic: limit social interactions, avoid large gatherings and wash your hands frequently.

“If you can, please wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible,” she said.

More than 90 per cent of Saskatchewan’s physicians are members of the SMA, according to the association’s website.

Konstantynowicz notes the province recently had its highest daily number of new cases since the start of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the province reported 60 new cases — a record high.

“Like everywhere across the globe, we are seeing the silent, lurking and near-instantaneous impact and spread of COVID-19 on populations,” the Regina-based family physician said.

“The cost of illness and the cost to our economy demand that we must all do what we can to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

Health officials across the country have said masks are an effective tool for reduce the spread. Health Canada recommends wearing one when maintaining distance is a challenge.

A Saskatoon epidemiologist said wearing a mask is about reciprocity.

“In a way it’s a social contract… that we are learning that we should be practicing in order to protect all of us,” Dr. Nazeem Muhajarine told Global News.

“I wear a mask to protect those around me and I’m hoping by doing so, other people will be wearing a mask to protect me.”

The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) has been calling on the province since last week to mandate mask use.

“This needs to happen,” SUN president Tracy Zambory previously told Global News. “There should be no questions asked.”

Saskatchewan health officials have said they not considering making masks mandatory.

