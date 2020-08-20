B.C. health officials to provide Thursday coronavirus update

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m. PT on Thursday.

deputy provincial health officer Dr. Reka Gustafson and Health Minister Adrian Dix

On Wednesday, B.C. reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 and announced plans to boost testing for the disease.

The number of active cases stood at 798, with 2,452 people in self isolation.

About 79 per cent of the province’s 4,745 cases have recovered, while 198 people have died.

