Health

B.C. health officials to provide Thursday coronavirus update

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 20, 2020 2:47 pm
B.C. health officials report 68 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
(Aug. 19) B.C. health officials report 68 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m. PT on Thursday.

Global News will carry the briefing with deputy provincial health officer Dr. Reka Gustafson and Health Minister Adrian Dix live here, on our Facebook page and on BC1.

Read more: B.C. looks to boost testing as it reports 68 new coronavirus cases

On Wednesday, B.C. reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 and announced plans to boost testing for the disease.

The number of active cases stood at 798, with 2,452 people in self isolation.

About 79 per cent of the province’s 4,745 cases have recovered, while 198 people have died.

