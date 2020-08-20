Menu

Canada

Lightning strike likely caused fire that burned down Uranium City, Sask. arena: mayor

By Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi Global News
Posted August 20, 2020 2:36 pm
What is left of the old arena in Uranium City after it burned to the ground on Aug. 19, 2020.
What is left of the old arena in Uranium City after it burned to the ground on Aug. 19, 2020. Courtesy: Dean Classen

A fire that burned down an arena in Uranium City, Sask., on Wednesday morning was likely caused by a lightning strike, according to the mayor.

Dean Classen, who is also a volunteer firefighter and who helped put out the blaze, told Global News there was a lightning storm in the area at the time.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m., he said, and was put out around 9 a.m. He added the structure was still smouldering as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

The arena was built in the 1950s and had been condemned about a decade ago, according to Classen.

He said Uranium City will likely put out a call for someone to clean up the site once it’s safe.

