Lightning strike likely caused fire that burned down Uranium City, Sask. arena: mayor

A fire that burned down an arena in Uranium City, Sask., on Wednesday morning was likely caused by a lightning strike, according to the mayor.

Dean Classen, who is also a volunteer firefighter and who helped put out the blaze, told Global News there was a lightning storm in the area at the time.

The mayor of Uramium City says a fire that destroyed the old arena yesterday was likely caused by a lightening strike. Here’s what some of the damage looks like. As of 11 a.m. today he said the structure is still smouldering. More on @GlobalSaskatoon #Sask #Saskatchewan #fire pic.twitter.com/TnHLOtkCyz — Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi (@GabrielaPanza) August 20, 2020

The fire started around 5:30 a.m., he said, and was put out around 9 a.m. He added the structure was still smouldering as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

The arena was built in the 1950s and had been condemned about a decade ago, according to Classen.

He said Uranium City will likely put out a call for someone to clean up the site once it’s safe.

