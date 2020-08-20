Lightning strike likely caused fire that burned down Uranium City, Sask. arena: mayor

A fire that burned down an arena in Uranium City, Sask., on Wednesday morning was likely caused by a lightning strike, according to the mayor.
Dean Classen, who is also a volunteer firefighter and who helped put out the blaze, told Global News there was a lightning storm in the area at the time.
The fire started around 5:30 a.m., he said, and was put out around 9 a.m. He added the structure was still smouldering as of 11 a.m. Thursday.
The arena was built in the 1950s and had been condemned about a decade ago, according to Classen.
He said Uranium City will likely put out a call for someone to clean up the site once it’s safe.
