Canada

1 person dead, 2 hospitalized after house fire in Saskatoon’s Nutana neighbourhood

By Jacqueline Wilson Global News
Deadly house fire in Nutana
One person is dead and two were hospitalized following an overnight house fire in Saskatoon's Nutana neighbourhood, officials say. Six people were able to escape the home. Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied

One person is dead and two were hospitalized following an overnight house fire in Saskatoon’s Nutana neighbourhood, officials say.

Six of seven people were able to escape the home, located in the 500 block of Albert Avenue.

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) says they started to receive calls about the fire at 2:24 a.m. Friday.

The two-and-a-half story house was completely engulfed by flames when crews arrived, spreading to both neighbouring homes.

First responders entered the home at 2:53 a.m. for an initial search, finding the body of a person on the third floor at 3:04 a.m.

The fire was extinguished by 3:17 a.m., leaving significant interior damage. The structure is still stable, according to the SFD.

The coroner and major crimes unit have begun their investigation. Once complete, the fire investigator will start theirs.

The SFD has not released a cause of the fire or a damage estimate.

