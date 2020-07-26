Saskatoon firefighters extinguish gas station fire

Saskatoon firefighters extinguished a small fire at an abandoned gas station at the corner of 20th Street and Avenue W South on Sunday afternoon.
The fire department and Saskatoon police received a call just before 12:30 p.m.
Several fire crews responded but only one truck was needed.
The fire was quickly extinguished, leaving the charred remains of the gas pumps.
This story is developing and will be updated when possible.
