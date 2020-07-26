Menu

Canada

Saskatoon firefighters extinguish gas station fire

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted July 26, 2020 3:04 pm
Fire crews and police officers were called to the abandoned gas station at 20th Street and Avenue W S for a small fire on Sunday afternoon.
Fire crews and police officers were called to the abandoned gas station at 20th Street and Avenue W S for a small fire on Sunday afternoon. Brenden Purdy / Global News

Saskatoon firefighters extinguished a small fire at an abandoned gas station at the corner of 20th Street and Avenue W South on Sunday afternoon.

The fire department and Saskatoon police received a call just before 12:30 p.m.

Several fire crews responded but only one truck was needed.

Read more: City Centre Inn and Suites in Saskatoon evacuates after being deemed unsafe, unsanitary

The fire was quickly extinguished, leaving the charred remains of the gas pumps.

This story is developing and will be updated when possible.

