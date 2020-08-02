Intentionally set garage fire results in $30K in damage: Saskatoon fire department

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon fire department was called out to a garage fire in the 200 block of Avenue G South on Saturday evening.

Firefighters say at roughly 8:13 p.m., crews responded to a detached garage on fire.

By the time they arrived, the structure was engulfed in flames that were producing a lot of black smoke.

As firefighters began connecting to nearby hydrants, they also noticed a power pole on fire that had spread to a neighbouring fence. But that was quickly put out. They requested help from a utility company for the power pole.

There were no injuries, as there were no occupants or pets in the building.

A fire investigator confirmed the fire to be intentionally set and estimates the damages to be at roughly $30,000.