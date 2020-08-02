Menu

Canada

Intentionally set garage fire results in $30K in damage: Saskatoon fire department

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted August 2, 2020 11:56 am
Saskatoon fire crews battled a garage fire on Avenue G South on Saturday evening.
Saskatoon fire crews battled a garage fire on Avenue G South on Saturday evening. Courtesy: Saskatoon Fire Department

The Saskatoon fire department was called out to a garage fire in the 200 block of Avenue G South on Saturday evening.

Firefighters say at roughly 8:13 p.m., crews responded to a detached garage on fire.

By the time they arrived, the structure was engulfed in flames that were producing a lot of black smoke.

Read more: Multiple residential garages deliberately set on fire in Saskatoon: fire department

As firefighters began connecting to nearby hydrants, they also noticed a power pole on fire that had spread to a neighbouring fence. But that was quickly put out. They requested help from a utility company for the power pole.

There were no injuries, as there were no occupants or pets in the building.

Story continues below advertisement

A fire investigator confirmed the fire to be intentionally set and estimates the damages to be at roughly $30,000.

