Multiple residential garages deliberately set on fire in Saskatoon: fire department

Three fires, all within a block of each other, were deliberately set early Saturday morning, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the 300 block of 10th Street East at around 1:43 a.m. after receiving calls regarding multiple blazes.

When the crew arrived, two residential detached garages and a garbage bin were on fire.

“Live, arching power lines had fallen as a result of the fire,” Saskatoon Fire Department said in a press release. Utility technicians were called to the scene.

The fires were put out within 10 minutes of the first 911 call coming in, say officials.

The garbage bin that was set on fire was “down the alley” from the garages that had been set on fire. A large tree also had to be extinguished after a fire from a garage spread to it.

There were no injuries reported.

A fire investigator says the fires were incendiary. Damages are estimated at $30,000.