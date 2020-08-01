Menu

Canada

Truck on fire in downtown Saskatoon results in $15K in damages

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted August 1, 2020 4:07 pm
A GMC truck caught on fire Saturday morning in downtown Saskatoon, according to officials.
A GMC truck caught on fire Saturday morning in downtown Saskatoon, according to officials. Photo courtesy of the Saskatoon Fire Department

The Saskatoon Fire Department put out an early morning fire in downtown on Saturday after receiving numerous calls about a truck on fire.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. on the 500 block of Fifth Avenue North.

Read more: Saskatoon house fire causes $25K in damage

The fire department says one fire engine, an investigation unit and one battalion chief responded to the call.

“Firefighters immediately deployed a hose line and used the fire engine’s on-board water supply to extinguish a fully involved GMC truck,” said the Saskatoon Fire Department in a press release.

Following a search of the truck firefighters confirmed there were no occupants inside.

Read more: Regina restaurant Hunter Gatherer goes up in flames, no reported injuries

Minor heat damage occurred to a nearby building as a result of the fire say officials. The truck is a total loss.

The fire investigator says the fire originated in the engine compartment. Damages is estimated to be $15,000.

