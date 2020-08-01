Truck on fire in downtown Saskatoon results in $15K in damages

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Saskatoon Fire Department put out an early morning fire in downtown on Saturday after receiving numerous calls about a truck on fire.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. on the 500 block of Fifth Avenue North.

The fire department says one fire engine, an investigation unit and one battalion chief responded to the call.

“Firefighters immediately deployed a hose line and used the fire engine’s on-board water supply to extinguish a fully involved GMC truck,” said the Saskatoon Fire Department in a press release.

Following a search of the truck firefighters confirmed there were no occupants inside.

Story continues below advertisement

Minor heat damage occurred to a nearby building as a result of the fire say officials. The truck is a total loss.

The fire investigator says the fire originated in the engine compartment. Damages is estimated to be $15,000.

1:03 Saskatoon man spends over 3 hours running on rooftops Saskatoon man spends over 3 hours running on rooftops