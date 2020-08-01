Truck on fire in downtown Saskatoon results in $15K in damages

The Saskatoon Fire Department put out an early morning fire in downtown on Saturday after receiving numerous calls about a truck on fire.
The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. on the 500 block of Fifth Avenue North.
Read more: Saskatoon house fire causes $25K in damage
The fire department says one fire engine, an investigation unit and one battalion chief responded to the call.
“Firefighters immediately deployed a hose line and used the fire engine’s on-board water supply to extinguish a fully involved GMC truck,” said the Saskatoon Fire Department in a press release.
Following a search of the truck firefighters confirmed there were no occupants inside.
Minor heat damage occurred to a nearby building as a result of the fire say officials. The truck is a total loss.
The fire investigator says the fire originated in the engine compartment. Damages is estimated to be $15,000.
Comments