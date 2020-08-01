Saskatoon house fire causes $25K in damage

Send this page to someone via email

An early morning Saskatoon house fire caused $25,000 in damage, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD).

Firefighters received multiple calls about black smoke billowing from a bungalow in the 800 block of 20th Street West around 7:30 a.m. and several engines rushed to the scene, according to a Fire Department statement.

The first vehicle arrived about two minutes after receiving the call and firefighters, after being told someone may still be in the basement, began to search the burning house.

The SFD soon learned all occupants had already escaped the house but discovered the remains of a cat that perished in the flames.

Fire crews had the fire under control by approximately 7:45 a.m. and determined the fire was contained to the basement.

A fire investigator identified the cause of the fire to be improperly discarded cigarettes.