Canada

Saskatoon house fire causes $25K in damage

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted August 1, 2020 2:56 pm
The Saskatoon Fire Department wants drivers to know why they need to pull over for emergency vehicles with flashing lights.
The Saskatoon Fire Department wants drivers to know why they need to pull over for emergency vehicles with flashing lights. File / Global News

An early morning Saskatoon house fire caused $25,000 in damage, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD).

Firefighters received multiple calls about black smoke billowing from a bungalow in the 800 block of 20th Street West around 7:30 a.m. and several engines rushed to the scene, according to a Fire Department statement.

The first vehicle arrived about two minutes after receiving the call and firefighters, after being told someone may still be in the basement, began to search the burning house.

The SFD soon learned all occupants had already escaped the house but discovered the remains of a cat that perished in the flames.

Fire crews had the fire under control by approximately 7:45 a.m. and determined the fire was contained to the basement.

A fire investigator identified the cause of the fire to be improperly discarded cigarettes.

FireHouse FireSaskatoon Fire DepartmentSaskatoon FireSaskatoonSaskatoon House FireSaskatoon Firefighters
