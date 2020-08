Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Fire Department is trying to subdue fires at two buildings in the 300 block of Avenue R South.

Several fire crews were called to the location at approximately 4:45 p.m. for a house fire.

They needed to call in reinforcements when the fire spread to another structure.

They are currently on scene and searching the first house.

This story is developing and will be updated when possible.

