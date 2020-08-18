B.C. records another 83 cases of COVID-19 as upward trend continues

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. has recorded another 83 new cases of COVID-19 in the province in the past 24 hours.

This is up from the previous 24 hours, where B.C. recorded 48 cases, however it does not break the recent record of 100 cases in one day over the weekend.

There were no new deaths from the virus with the total deaths remaining at 198.

There are now six people in the hospital, up from four Monday, but the number of people in ICU remains unchanged at three.

These new cases bring B.C.’s total to 4,677 with 3,704 people recovered and 2,326 in isolation.

There are 775 active cases remaining.

Officials have warned that if British Columbia continues on this upward trend, there will soon be more new cases of COVID-19 than at the pandemic’s previous peak.

The province’s latest modelling numbers, released last week, showed that cases will continue to rise into September if people don’t change their behaviour.

B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said last week that the biggest concern continues to be indoor private parties and gatherings with people from outside their bubble.

On Tuesday, the B.C. government once again extended the provincial state of emergency, which will now remain in place until the end of the day on Sept. 1, 2020.