Health

B.C. records another 83 cases of COVID-19 as upward trend continues

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 18, 2020 6:44 pm
COVID-19 cases hitting record highs in British Columbia, Alberta
B.C. and Alberta are setting new records for cases of COVID-19, with a significant rise in infections among people between 20 to 39 years old. As Jennifer Palma explains, health officials are stepping up efforts to send the message to young people that they face serious risks if they become infected.

B.C. has recorded another 83 new cases of COVID-19 in the province in the past 24 hours.

This is up from the previous 24 hours, where B.C. recorded 48 cases, however it does not break the recent record of 100 cases in one day over the weekend.

There were no new deaths from the virus with the total deaths remaining at 198.

Read more: B.C. records highest ever daily COVID-19 case number, two new deaths over weekend

There are now six people in the hospital, up from four Monday, but the number of people in ICU remains unchanged at three.

These new cases bring B.C.’s total to 4,677 with 3,704 people recovered and 2,326 in isolation.

There are 775 active cases remaining.

B.C. health officials announce 236 new COVID-19 cases over 72-hour period, two additional deaths
B.C. health officials announce 236 new COVID-19 cases over 72-hour period, two additional deaths

Officials have warned that if British Columbia continues on this upward trend, there will soon be more new cases of COVID-19 than at the pandemic’s previous peak.

The province’s latest modelling numbers, released last week, showed that cases will continue to rise into September if people don’t change their behaviour.

B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said last week that the biggest concern continues to be indoor private parties and gatherings with people from outside their bubble.

On Tuesday, the B.C. government once again extended the provincial state of emergency, which will now remain in place until the end of the day on Sept. 1, 2020.

