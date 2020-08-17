Update expected Monday on number of B.C. coronavirus cases

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials are expected to host a news conference at 3 p.m. on Monday on the latest number of COVID-19 cases since the last update three days ago.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is on vacation this week, so joining Health Minister Adrian Dix will be Dr. Réka Gustafson, deputy provincial health officer and vice-president of the Provincial Health Services Authority.

B.C. recorded 84 new cases on Friday, which continued to follow a troubling upward trend of 78 new cases on Thursday and 85 new cases on Wednesday, and pushed the number of active cases in the province to 626.

B.C.’s death toll from the virus remains at 196 people.

The number of British Columbians under “active public health monitoring,” meanwhile, climbed to 2,026, following a string of recent exposures at private parties, night clubs, restaurants and retail stores in the Lower Mainland.

Officials have warned that if British Columbia continues on this trend, there will soon be more new cases of COVID-19 than at the pandemic’s previous peak.

The province’s latest modelling numbers, released last week, showed that cases will continue to rise into September if people don’t change their behaviour.

Henry said last week that the biggest concern continues to be indoor private parties and gatherings with people from outside their bubble.

“There’s some people out there who are trying to skirt the rules. They’re trying to find ways to get around things and hide things and we are trying to find them,” she said.