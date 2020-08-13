B.C. health officials to present modelling data as COVID-19 cases climb

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix will be presenting the province’s latest modelling data on Thursday afternoon.

The presentation will be live on BC1, the Global BC Facebook page and the Global BC website Along with the modelling data, the province will also be announcing the latest COVID-19 case numbers.

On Wednesday, the province announced 85 new cases of COVID-19, the third-highest one day jump since the start of the pandemic.

There has been a substantial shift over the last month around who in the province is testing positive for COVID-19.

The modelling data is expected to show new cases are now predominately linked to people in their 20s and 30s. There has also been a recent shift in where people live who are getting the virus, with Coastal Health now seeing the newest cases.

There have now been 759 people living in B.C. aged 20 to 29 who have contracted the virus, the highest of any age demographic.