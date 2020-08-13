Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to present modelling data as COVID-19 cases climb

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted August 13, 2020 5:03 pm
British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a news conference in Vancouver on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Henry said recent modelling data shows if B.C. residents keep their current level of contact with other people, then COVID-19 infection rates can be held in check. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a news conference in Vancouver on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Henry said recent modelling data shows if B.C. residents keep their current level of contact with other people, then COVID-19 infection rates can be held in check. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.

B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix will be presenting the province’s latest modelling data on Thursday afternoon.

The presentation will be live on BC1, the Global BC Facebook page and the Global BC website Along with the modelling data, the province will also be announcing the latest COVID-19 case numbers.

On Wednesday, the province announced 85 new cases of COVID-19, the third-highest one day jump since the start of the pandemic.

There has been a substantial shift over the last month around who in the province is testing positive for COVID-19.

Read more: B.C. records 85 new coronavirus cases, its third-highest ever single-day total

The modelling data is expected to show new cases are now predominately linked to people in their 20s and 30s. There has also been a recent shift in where people live who are getting the virus, with Coastal Health now seeing the newest cases.

There have now been 759 people living in B.C. aged 20 to 29 who have contracted the virus, the highest of any age demographic.

