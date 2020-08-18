Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

2 additional men charged in relation to death of missing Calgary man Shane Smith

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted August 18, 2020 2:50 pm
Calgary police officers at a home in McKenzie Towne in relation to the investigation into a missing man believed to be killed.
Calgary police officers at a home in McKenzie Towne in relation to the investigation into a missing man believed to be killed. Submitted/Cassie Lynn Smith Michael King/Global News

Calgary police have charged two additional men in connection to the homicide case of missing Calgary man, 20-year-old Shane Eric James Smith.

Smith was reported missing by family members on Sunday, June 7, after being seen last in McKenzie Towne the previous day.

Read more: Murder charge laid in death of missing Calgary man

Police said they believe Smith was killed late in the evening on June 6 at a home in southeast Calgary and on June 16, 24-year-old Ian Charles Abercrombie was charged with second-degree murder in connection to Smith’s death.

On Tuesday, more than two months after initial charges were laid in the case, police announced two more Calgary men have been charged in connection to the homicide investigation.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Twenty-three-year-old Andrew Leger-Wagner and 24-year-old Andrew Thomas Bablitz are facing several charges, including obstruction of justice, indignity of a human body and two counts of firearms trafficking.

Despite the new charges, police said investigators have yet to recover Smith’s body.

Mother of homicide victim Shane Smith makes heartfelt plea to help find son’s body
Mother of homicide victim Shane Smith makes heartfelt plea to help find son’s body

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the case of on the whereabouts of Smith’s remains is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCalgary HomicideCalgary Homicide InvestigationShane SmithShane Smith homicide investigationCalgary homicide case chargesShane smith deathShane smith homicide case
Flyers
More weekly flyers