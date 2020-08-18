2 additional men charged in relation to death of missing Calgary man Shane Smith

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged two additional men in connection to the homicide case of missing Calgary man, 20-year-old Shane Eric James Smith.

Smith was reported missing by family members on Sunday, June 7, after being seen last in McKenzie Towne the previous day.

Police said they believe Smith was killed late in the evening on June 6 at a home in southeast Calgary and on June 16, 24-year-old Ian Charles Abercrombie was charged with second-degree murder in connection to Smith’s death.

On Tuesday, more than two months after initial charges were laid in the case, police announced two more Calgary men have been charged in connection to the homicide investigation.

Twenty-three-year-old Andrew Leger-Wagner and 24-year-old Andrew Thomas Bablitz are facing several charges, including obstruction of justice, indignity of a human body and two counts of firearms trafficking.

Despite the new charges, police said investigators have yet to recover Smith’s body.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the case of on the whereabouts of Smith’s remains is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.