Crime

Murder charge laid in death of missing Calgary man

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted June 16, 2020 10:33 pm
Calgary police have charged a man with murder in relation to the homicide of Shane Eric James Smith.
Calgary police have charged a man with murder in relation to the homicide of Shane Eric James Smith. Submitted/Cassie Lynn Smith Michael King/Global News

As Calgary police continue their search for the remains of a man they believe was killed, investigators have charged another man with murder in relation to the case.

Police asked the public for tips last week as they worked to locate the body of Shane Eric James Smith, a 26-year-old man from Chestermere who hadn’t been seen in several days.

READ MORE: Missing Calgary man believed to be victim of homicide, police search for body

On Monday, officers arrested and charged 24-year-old Ian Charles Abercrombie with second-degree murder in Smith’s death. He was also charged with committing an indecency to a human body and breaching both a court order and firearms prohibition.

Police are still hoping to speak with anyone who drove across the Bow River bridge on Deerfoot Trail S.E. between midnight on June 6 and 9 a.m. on June 7 and has dashcam footage, as investigators believe Smith’s car was driven and parked in the area.

Story continues below advertisement
Police search Bow River for Calgary man believed to be homicide victim
Police search Bow River for Calgary man believed to be homicide victim

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Staff Sgt. Colin Chisolm is expected to provide a further update on the police investigation on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

