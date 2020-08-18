Health officials to update Alberta COVID-19 situation Tuesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta health officials will be providing a COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon after a rise in active cases — particularly in Edmonton — over the weekend.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will be speaking at 3:30 p.m. in Edmonton.

Global News will stream the news conference live in this article post.

Alberta recorded 359 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths related to the disease over the weekend.

Alberta Health said Monday that 177 cases of the coronavirus were identified Friday, 86 Saturday and 96 Sunday. Those numbers come from a total of 10,886 tests completed Friday, 8,663 tests completed Saturday and 8,691 tests done on Sunday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta sat at 1,132 on Monday. That's up from 1,036 active cases in the province as of Friday afternoon.Of the active cases Monday, more than half were located in the Edmonton zone — 593.The city of Edmonton was also added to the province's " watch " list. If a local municipal district has 50 active cases per 100,000 population with at least 10 active cases, it is moved into the watch category. Read more: AHS outlines Misericordia re-opening plans as investigation started at Grey Nuns Hospital The "watch" status means the province is monitoring the risk and discussing with local governments and other community leaders the possible need for additional health measures.As of Monday afternoon, Edmonton had 534 active cases of COVID-19 and an active case rate of 52.3 per 100,000.Five individual Edmonton neighbourhoods were also on the "watch" list as of Monday afternoon, including Edmonton – Castle Downs, Edmonton – Eastwood, Edmonton – NE, Edmonton – Northgate and Edmonton – Woodcroft East.With files from Caley Ramsay, Global News