Health

Alberta records 359 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths over the weekend

By Caley Ramsay Global News
A health-care worker prepares a swab at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020.
A health-care worker prepares a swab at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Alberta recorded 359 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths related to the disease over the weekend.

Alberta Health said Monday that 177 cases of the coronavirus were identified Friday, 86 Saturday and 96 Sunday. Those numbers come from a total of 10,886 tests completed Friday, 8,663 tests completed Saturday and 8,691 tests done on Sunday.

The three people who died were a man in his 80s in the North zone, a man in his 60s in the South zone and a man in his 60s from the Calgary zone, according to Alberta Health. None of the deceased were related to continuing care centres, the province said.

Read more: Northern Alberta prayer event linked to over a dozen positive COVID-19 cases in B.C.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta sat at 1,132 on Monday. That’s up from 1,036 active cases in the province as of Friday afternoon.

Of the active cases Monday, more than half were located in the Edmonton zone — 593.

Of the remaining active cases, 300 were in the Calgary zone, 85 were in the Central zone, 42 were in the South zone, 102 were in the North zone and 10 were not tied to any particular zone.

Read more: Edmonton zone has more active COVID-19 cases than any other zone in Alberta

In total, 224 people have died of COVID-19 in Alberta to date.

Edmonton zone has more active COVID-19 cases than any other zone in Alberta
Read more: Alberta reports another death linked to COVID-19 along with 84 new cases Friday

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to hold an in-person update on COVID-19 on Tuesday.

