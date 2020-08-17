Alberta records 359 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths over the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta recorded 359 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths related to the disease over the weekend.

Alberta Health said Monday that 177 cases of the coronavirus were identified Friday, 86 Saturday and 96 Sunday. Those numbers come from a total of 10,886 tests completed Friday, 8,663 tests completed Saturday and 8,691 tests done on Sunday.

The three people who died were a man in his 80s in the North zone, a man in his 60s in the South zone and a man in his 60s from the Calgary zone, according to Alberta Health. None of the deceased were related to continuing care centres, the province said.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta sat at 1,132 on Monday. That’s up from 1,036 active cases in the province as of Friday afternoon.

Of the active cases Monday, more than half were located in the Edmonton zone — 593.

Of the remaining active cases, 300 were in the Calgary zone, 85 were in the Central zone, 42 were in the South zone, 102 were in the North zone and 10 were not tied to any particular zone.

In total, 224 people have died of COVID-19 in Alberta to date.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to hold an in-person update on COVID-19 on Tuesday.

