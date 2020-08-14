Alberta reports another death linked to COVID-19 along with 84 new cases Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Another death in Alberta has been linked to COVID-19 while 84 new cases of the illness were reported by officials on Friday.

According to Alberta Health, the 221st person in the province to die of COVID-19 was a woman in her 60s from the South zone. A spokesperson for the department said the fatality is not linked to a continuing care facility.

While the total number of active COVID-19 cases remained unchanged from the day before in Alberta at 1,036, the Edmonton zone — which continues to have more active cases than any other zone in the province — saw active cases rise by 22 since Thursday to 497 in all.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Edmonton zone has more active COVID-19 cases than any other zone in Alberta

The Calgary zone currently has 305 active cases, the North zone has 103, the Central zone has 81 and the South zone has 45. There are five active cases that have not yet been linked to a particular zone.

Story continues below advertisement

The new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday saw the province surpass the 12,000 mark for total confirmed cases since the pandemic began. Although 12,053 cases have now been confirmed in Alberta, there have also now been 10,796 recoveries reported.

Forty-eight people with COVID-19 remain in hospital in the province, with 13 of those in intensive care units. The Edmonton zone currently has more coronavirus hospitalizations than any other zone in the province with 22.

As of Friday afternoon, Alberta Health said 801,360 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the province since the pandemic began.