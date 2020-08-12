Canada August 12 2020 6:38pm 01:29 COVID-19: Hinshaw says mask bylaws help in public spaces, no impact on household spread Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw discusses mask bylaws and why they might not affect COVID-19 case numbers as much as expected. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7270466/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7270466/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?