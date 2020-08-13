76 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta on Thursday, 3 additional deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health said Thursday that an additional 76 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the province, as well as three additional deaths.

A woman in her 80s from the Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre has died, marking the 29th death at that location.

A man in his 90s from Heimstaed Seniors Lodge in the North zone and a man in his 90s from Central zone also died. The man from the Central zone was not linked to a continuing care centre, Alberta Health said.

Alberta has now had 220 deaths related to COVID-19.

The Edmonton zone continues to have more cases than any other zone in the province as the number of active cases in that city climbed slightly to 475 on Thursday.

There were 314 active cases reported in the Calgary zone, 88 cases in the Central zone, the South zone had 52 cases and there were 104 cases reported in the North zone.

Three active cases weren’t assigned to a particular zone.

There were 50 Albertans in hospital, with many of those (21) in the Edmonton zone. Of those in hospital, 12 were in intensive care.

To date, the province has performed 793,114 coronavirus tests and 10,713 Albertans have recovered from the virus.

The numbers reflect results reported by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

