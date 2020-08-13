Menu

Health

76 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta on Thursday, 3 additional deaths

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
COVID-19: Hinshaw says mask bylaws help in public spaces, no impact on household spread
WATCH ABOVE: Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw discusses mask bylaws and why they might not affect COVID-19 case numbers as much as expected.

Alberta Health said Thursday that an additional 76 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the province, as well as three additional deaths.

A woman in her 80s from the Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre has died, marking the 29th death at that location.

Read more: Hinshaw urges Alberta teachers to get tested for COVID-19 ahead of school reopenings

A man in his 90s from Heimstaed Seniors Lodge in the North zone and a man in his 90s from Central zone also died. The man from the Central zone was not linked to a continuing care centre, Alberta Health said.

Alberta has now had 220 deaths related to COVID-19.

COVID-19: Hinshaw provides update on testing in Alberta, urges teachers and staff to get tested before September
COVID-19: Hinshaw provides update on testing in Alberta, urges teachers and staff to get tested before September

The Edmonton zone continues to have more cases than any other zone in the province as the number of active cases in that city climbed slightly to 475 on Thursday.

There were 314 active cases reported in the Calgary zone, 88 cases in the Central zone, the South zone had 52 cases and there were 104 cases reported in the North zone.

Read more: Coronavirus: Feds offer cities $31M to adapt to pandemic realities

Three active cases weren’t assigned to a particular zone.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There were 50 Albertans in hospital, with many of those (21) in the Edmonton zone. Of those in hospital, 12 were in intensive care.

COVID-19: Dr. Deena Hinshaw explains how to clean and store cloth masks
COVID-19: Dr. Deena Hinshaw explains how to clean and store cloth masks

To date, the province has performed 793,114 coronavirus tests and 10,713 Albertans have recovered from the virus.

The numbers reflect results reported by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

