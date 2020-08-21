Coronavirus: Alberta records an additional 144 cases, 2 deaths on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta confirmed an additional 144 COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 12,748.

Two additional deaths were also reported. According to Alberta Health, a man in his 70s from the North zone and a woman in her 80s from the Calgary zone have both died.

Alberta has had 230 deaths related to the novel coronavirus since the middle of March.

There were 43 people in hospital with nine of those people in the ICU as of Friday.

1:56 ICU’s in Edmonton filling up — not just because of COVID-19 ICU’s in Edmonton filling up — not just because of COVID-19

There were 1,144 active cases in the province on Friday, a slight increase from Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

The Edmonton zone continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases with 676 on Friday. There were 294 confirmed cases reported in the Calgary zone, 30 were reported in the Central zone, there were 28 reported in the South zone and 110 reported in the North zone.

Six cases were not linked to a specific zone.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Friday, Alberta Health announced a COVID-19 outbreak had been declared at the Grey Nuns Community Hospital in Edmonton.

To date, 11,374 Albertans have recovered from the novel coronavirus. Almost 870,000 tests have been performed to date.