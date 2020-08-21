Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Money

Canadian retail sales back to pre-coronavirus levels in June

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Canadian economy recovering after pandemic lockdown
A new report from Statistics Canada shows the Canadian economy has begun to accelerate again, with the GDP growing by more than four per cent in May. But as Eric Sorensen reports, it's still far from returning to normal

Statistics Canada reports retail sales soared 23.7 per cent in June to $53 billion, climbing above levels not seen since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic for the first time as more parts of the country moved ahead with plans to reopen their economies.

MONTHLY RETAIL SALES

The agency says sales were up 1.3 per cent compared with February, the last month before broad shutdowns were ordered by public health officials to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic It added that early estimates suggest retail sales increased by 0.7 per cent in July.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Freeland says restart of economy needs to be green, equitable
Freeland says restart of economy needs to be green, equitable

Economists on average had expected an increase of 24.5 per cent for June, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

READ MORE: S&P 500 closes at a record, erasing last of losses created by coronavirus

Retail sales in June were up across all of the subsectors with the motor vehicle and parts dealers group up 53.4 per cent. Sales at non-essential retailers also surged higher with clothing and clothing accessories stores posting a 142.3 per cent gain in June.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Statistics Canadanovel coronavirusCanadian Economyretail salesMotor Vehicle SalesCanada Junes retail sales 2020clothing sales
Flyers
More weekly flyers