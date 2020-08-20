Alberta chief medical officer to update COVID-19 response Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s top doctor, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, will provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 response on Thursday afternoon.

Hinshaw will be speaking at 3:30 p.m. and the news conference will be streamed live in this post.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 19, Alberta had 1,107 active cases of the novel coronavirus, after confirming 82 new cases in the previous 24 hours.

Two additional deaths as a result of the virus were also reported.

More than half the province’s active cases are in the Edmonton Zone, with a total of 631 as of Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Hinshaw announced all Loblaw pharmacies and Shoppers locations across the province would be offering asymptomatic testing to Albertans to help lessen wait times.

