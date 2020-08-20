Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Alberta chief medical officer to update COVID-19 response Thursday

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted August 20, 2020 12:57 pm
Concerns grow over lack of physical distancing at Calgary beaches
WATCH: Calgary police say they have received several complaints over the weekend from Calgarians about a lack of physical distancing at crowded parks and beaches. Christa Dao reports.

Alberta’s top doctor, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, will provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 response on Thursday afternoon.

Hinshaw will be speaking at 3:30 p.m. and the news conference will be streamed live in this post.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 19, Alberta had 1,107 active cases of the novel coronavirus, after confirming 82 new cases in the previous 24 hours.

Read more: All Loblaw pharmacies, Shoppers locations in Alberta to offer asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

Two additional deaths as a result of the virus were also reported.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

More than half the province’s active cases are in the Edmonton Zone, with a total of 631 as of Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Hinshaw announced all Loblaw pharmacies and Shoppers locations across the province would be offering asymptomatic testing to Albertans to help lessen wait times.

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusAlberta Health ServicesAlberta healthCoronavirus AlbertaAlberta COVID-19dr deena hinshawCOVID-19 AlbertaCOVID-19 Alberta responseCoronavirus Alberta response
Flyers
More weekly flyers