Coronavirus: Misericordia Community Hospital begins phased reopening after outbreak declared over

Send this page to someone via email

After a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton at the end of June, Alberta Health Services announced on Friday the hospital would begin a phased reopening.

The hospital no longer appeared on Alberta Heath’s list of active outbreaks as of Friday.

That afternoon, the emergency department and labour and delivery services began a phased reopening of scheduled ambulatory appointments and surgical procedures.

1:58 New death linked to Misericordia outbreak as hospital reaches one month mark of being closed New death linked to Misericordia outbreak as hospital reaches one month mark of being closed

The hospital closed to incoming patients on July 8 as part of the facility’s response to the outbreak. There have been no new COVID-19 cases linked to the hospital’s outbreak since July 17.

Story continues below advertisement

“With an abundance of caution and nearly a month without a new case linked to the initial outbreak, we are confident the site is ready to begin accepting incoming patients to a safe environment of care,” Dr. David Zygun, medical director for Edmonton zone said in a news release.

Medicine and other inpatient units at the hospital will also begin to accept incoming patients.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Patients who had appointments and surgeries postponed will be contacted to reschedule.

READ MORE: Alberta reports another death linked to COVID-19 along with 84 new cases Friday

“Our focus continues to be on the safety of our patients, staff, physicians and visitors in the facility,” said Owen Heisler, chief medical officer with Covenant Health. “We are extremely grateful for our hard-working and dedicated physicians and staff who cared for patients and each other during the outbreak, both at the Misericordia or through redeployment throughout the zone.”

1:42 Health Matters: Baby boom at Edmonton maternity wards Health Matters: Baby boom at Edmonton maternity wards

The outbreak was declared at the Misericordia on June 23 as the hospital saw 45 new cases of the novel coronavirus. The first death linked to the outbreak was recorded on June 25. In total, 58 cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths were linked to the outbreak.

Story continues below advertisement